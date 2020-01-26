The Manchester Essex indoor track team had a pair of runners earn a gold medal on Saturday in the State Coaches Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Will Kenney started off the day for Manchester Essex with a first place finish in the mile (4:26.96), leading wire-to-wire.
Later on in the day, Mia Cromwell won the 1,000m, breaking her own school record with a time of 3:00.84. The 1,000m was a great race as Cromwell was passed on the final lap, but regained the lead with a big push in the final 100m.
“She stayed composed, put on a final burst and held on for the victory,” head coach Nelson Desilvestre said. “And Will was on complete control of his race from the start, it was an outstanding day.”
James Wendell also had a big day, breaking the school record in the 600m with a time of 1:30.27.
The Hornets finish up the Cape Ann League dual meet season on Monday against Amesbury back at the Reggie Lewis Center (6 p.m.).
Hockey
Rockport 6 Minuteman 3
The Vikings move above the .500 mark (6-5-3) for the first time this season with their third straight win.
The game got off to a bit of a wild start with the Vikings taking a 3-2 lead into the first intermission. They took control with two more goals in the second to take a 5-2 lead into the third.
Andrew Guelli led the charge for Rockport with a hat trick. A.J. Curcuru, John Andrew and Rowan Silva also found the back of the net in Saturday’s road win.
The Vikings host Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at Talbot Rink (8 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Manchester Essex 42 Ipswich 38
The Hornets move to 7-5 with their second straight win with a huge win on Friday night, avenging an early season loss to the Tigers.
The Hornets had three players in double-figures with Emily Jacobsen scoring 15, Emma Fitzgerald 11 and Lily Athanas 10.
The Hornets have a big week coming up with three games in five days starting on Tuesday at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.).
