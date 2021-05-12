Baseball
Gloucester 5 Swampscott 3
The Fishermen move to 2-2 with Wednesday’s road win and snapped a two-game losing skid.
Tommy Elliott closed the game out with three strong innings of relief, shutting down Swampscott’s comeback attempt. Aidan Cornetta had a good game offensively and defensively doubling in the fifth inning and laying down a sacrifice bunt that ended up producing a run.
Gloucester returns to action on Friday at Beverly (4 p.m.).
Amesbury 8 Manchester Essex 7
The Hornets fall to 1-2 with Tuesday’s loss. Mike Quill led the offense with two hits and four RBI. A.J. Pallazola went 4-for-4 with three runs scored.
Manchester Essex returns to the diamond on Thursday at home against Pentucket (3:45 p.m.).
Wrestling
Marblehead 42 Gloucester 36
The Fishermen dropped their season opener on the road Tuesday. Gloucester wins came from Jayden Toppan, Michael Toppan, Daniel Beaton and Josiah Castellucci, who picked up his 100th career win on the mat.
Gloucester returns to action on Friday at Beverly (4:30 p.m.).