Boys Soccer
Gloucester 8 Salem 0
The Fishermen improve to 4-1 on the season with the resounding win at home on Tuesday night.
Robert Mugabe had a hat trick to lead the offense with Andrew Coelho finding the back of the net twice. Aidan Almeida and Owen Hardy played well in the midfield and each notched multiple assists while Jack Patten led the defense.
“We are playing confident, smart soccer out of the backfield,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. “Overall the team keeps getting better. We can beat opposing defenses in different ways.”
Gloucester hosts Swampscott on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
North Reading 3 Manchester Essex 0
The Hornets drop to 2-2-2 with Wednesday’s loss. They’re back in action on Saturday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.).