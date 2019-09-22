Boys Soccer
Saugus 5 Gloucester 3
The Fishermen had trouble with Saugus’ speed on offense on Saturday at Newell Stadium and, as a result, they were hit with their first loss of the season, falling to 3-1-1 on the year.
The Fishermen opened up the scoring on a goal from Andrew Coelho in the 28th minute. But Saugus responded with a goal in the 29th and 30th minutes to take the lead. Anthony Suazo found the back of the net late in the second half to tie it at 2-2, but Saugus again responded with a goal in the final two minuts to take a 3-2 lead into the break.
Gloucester dominated possession in the second half but Saugus came away with the edge on the scoreboard. Carlos Rivera-Martinez scored in the 67th minute to pull Gloucester to within one, but Saugus got the last goal to take the 5-3 win.
The Fishermen are right back in action on Monday at Winthrop (6 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.