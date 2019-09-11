Boys Soccer
Gloucester 3 Peabody 2
The Fishermen picked up a big win over a very talented Tanners team on Wednesday night at Newell Stadium, their home opener. Gloucester moves to 2-0 with the victory.
Andrew Coelho scored the first goal of the night on a cross from Anthony Suazo. The two also connected on the game winner with Suazo heading in Coelho’s dead ball strike from the left wing to make it 3-2 with 15 minutes to go.
Gloucester will be looking to make it three in a row to open the season on Tuesday at Danvers (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 6 Amesbury 0
The Hornets improve to 3-0 with the shutout win on Tuesday night.
Naderson Curtis led the way with two goals and two assists on corner kicks, one headed in by Baron Schmidt, the other headed in by Kellen Furse. Finn Kiernan and Ellis Webber-Provost also scored for the Hornets, who are back in action on Thursday against Pentucket at Hyland Field (5:30 p.m.).
Georgetown 2 Rockport 1
The Vikings fall to 2-1 with the loss at home on Tuesday night. Vikings head coach Dave Curley tipped his cap to the Royals, who were outplayed in the first half but went into the break tied, 1-1 and scored the winner with 20 minutes to go.
Rockport scored in the first four minutes of the game when Andrew Guelli put home a cross from Nick Costa. The Vikings host Lynnfield on Thursday night (6:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Rockport 1 Georgetown 0
The Vikings remain unbeaten on the season at 2-0-1.
Tess Campbell put home a pass from Lucy Twombly 15 minutes into the first half and that score stood the rest of the way. Samantha Budrow had 14 saves in goal, Kayla Colbert played well on defense and Taylor Frost was strong in the midfield.
Rockport hosts Lynnfield on Friday (3:45 p.m.).
Golf
Manchester Essex 134 North Reading 120
The Hornets improve to 2-1 with the win at Hillview Country Club on Wednesday.
Charlie Gendron was the leading scorer with 26 points while Sean O’Neil l had 25. The team is right back in action on Thursday against Newburyport at Essex County Club (3:30 p.m.).
Hamilton-Wenham 117 Rockport 90
Rockport (0-2) was led by Bowen Slingluff’s 22 points. Junior captain Jake Engel scored 20, Jacob English had 15.
The Vikings are back in action on Thursday at Rockport Golf Club against Georgetown (3:30 p.m.).
Cross Country
Manchester Essex 22 Georgetown 33 (boys)
The Hornets opened up the season with a victory on Wednesday led by a first place finish from Will Kenney, coming in at 16:52.
Marco Bussone finished third, Colin Harrison fourth and Eli Heanue fifth.
Manchester Essex 28 Georgetown 29 (girls)
The girls team edged out the Royals to complete the Manchester Essex sweep.
Olivia Turner led the way with a second place finish. Olivia Ford (5th), Vanessa Gregory (6th), Althea Hurd (7th) and Emily Fossa (8th) were next and Jane Whitten secured the Hornets win by finishing ahead of Georgetown’s fourth and fifth runners.
Manchester Essex hosts Hamilton-Wenham next Wednesday at Cathedral of the Pines (3:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.