Boys Basketball
Gloucester 54 Peabody 45
The Fishermen move to 6-3 with a big Northeastern Conference North win on the road Tuesday.
The Fishermen trailed by three at the half, but turned the tables with a 17-5 third quarter edge to take a 39-30 lead into the fourth, where they held off the Tanners for the win.
Marcus Montagnino led the way with 22 points, his career total now stands at 994. Zach Oliver chipped in 14.
Gloucester returns to the floor on Friday at home against Saugus (7 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 65 Masconomet 57
The Hornets (8-1) got back on track after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday. They also move back into first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division with the win and an Amesbury loss to Triton on Tuesday night.
Kellen Furse turned in the highest single game scoring total on Cape Ann this winter with an incredible, 38-point effort. Furse scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, which Manchester Essex won, 20-11 to snatch the win. A.J. Pallazola also scored in double figures with 11.
The Hornets host Georgetown on Friday (7 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Masconomet 56 Manchester Essex 42
The Hornets (4-4) hung around, trailing by four at the half, but the Chieftains pulled away in the second half.
Gianna Huet led the way with 14 points, Emily Jacobsen had nine and Bridget Twombly eight.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Friday at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.