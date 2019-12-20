Boys Basketball
Gloucester 69 Saugus 56
The Fishermen improve to 2-1 with the road win on Thursday night in a non-conference meeting.
Senior captain Marcus Montagnino led the Fishermen in scoring for the third time in three games with 24 points. Senior Ben Renales had 22 with 12 coming in the first quarter to get Gloucester out to an early 10-point lead. Zach Oliver scored 16.
“We played great team defense and it’s nice to get back on track going into Christmas break,” Silveria said. “Montagnino did a little bit of everything and Renales was tenacious on the boards.”
The Fishermen are back in action on Friday against Danvers (2 p.m.) in the opening round of the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament at the Smith Field House.
Hamilton-Wenham 50 Rockport 41
The Vikings (0-3) hung around all night but could not overtake the visiting Generals in Friday night’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash.
Gavyn Hillier led the Vikings with 24 points, Austin Matus chipped in 11.
The Vikings are back in action on Friday and Saturday in the second annual Rockport Holiday Tournament. The Vikings host Matignon in the tourney opener at the Rowell Gymnasium (7 p.m.).
Swimming
Gloucester 102 Lynn English 68
The Fishermen move to 1-1 with their first win of the season on the road Thursday night.
Gloucester was led by first place finishes from Caroline McKay (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Jack Fernandes (50 freestyle), Jakob Parpart (50 freestyle) and Sam Groleau (100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle).
The Fishermen return to the pool on January 2 at Swampscott (4 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Ipswich 39 Manchester Essex 34
The Hornets (1-1) were hit with their first loss of the season on Friday night in a back and forth game on the road.
Emily Jacobsen was the hot hand for Manchester Essex with 23 points on five three-pointers.
The Hornets are off through Christmas and host Lowell Catholic on Friday night (6:30 p.m.).
