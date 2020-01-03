Boys Basketball
Gloucester 63 Danvers 60
One week after going to overtime in the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament, the Fishermen and Falcons went down to the wire again on Friday night in Danvers. This time, Gloucester left with the victory after dropping last week’s game.
The Fishermen (4-2) led by seven heading into the fourth only to see Danvers charge back to cut the lead to one in the final minute of play. Jack Patten and Byron Thomas knocked down big shots late to seal the win. The teams were tied at the break, but Marcus Montagnino scored 15 of his team high 27 points in the third quarter to pace his team to a lead.
Gloucester returns to action on Tuesday against Beverly at the Smith Field House (7 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 84 Rockport 57
The Hornets improve to 5-0 with the fast paced win over the rival Vikings, who fall to 2-5 on the year.
The Vikings hung around early, trailing by only five after one. But the Hornets raced out to a 41-29 halftime lead and put it away with a 20-9 third quarter edge, to take a 64-38 lead into the fourth.
Kellen Furse had a monster game for Manchester Essex with 34 points. Jack Shaw had 14 and A.J. Pallazola 11 for the Hornets. Gavyn Hillier led Rockport with 17 points, Bowen Slingluff chipped in 14 and Austin Matus 13.
The Hornets travel to Bishop Fenwick on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m.). The Vikings travel to Pentucket on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
Swimming
Swampscott 91 Gloucester 83
The Fishermen fall to 1-2 with the loss on Thursday.
Caroline McKay led the way with a sectional and state qualifying mark in the 50 freestyle. Sam Groleau turned in a sectional qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke and Josh Priest qualified for the conference meet in the dive.
Gloucester hosts Beverly on Tuesday (7:45 p.m.).
