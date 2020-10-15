Boys Soccer
Gloucester 3 Salem 1
The Fishermen opened up the season with an impressive road win, exploding for three goals in the third quarter.
Trailing 1-0 at the half, Gloucester got goals from Geremy Palacio, Robert Mugabe and Andrew Coelho in the third frame to take control. Palacio and Coelho also had assists.
Aidan Almeida, Jack Paten, Daniel Hafey and Gerson Tiul Rax played well on defense with Owen Hardy and Yuniel Sanchez playing well in the midfield.
Gloucester is back on the pitch on Friday at Masconomet (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Gloucester 1 Marblehead 0
Ella Marshall’s fourth quarter penalty stroke was the lone goal of the game and led Gloucester (1-1-1) to its first win of 2020.
Kelsey Lowthers led the way in the midfield, Ella Costa had a good game at forward, Lacie Ciarametaro and Chiara O’Connor led the defense and Mia Wheeler played well in goal.
Gloucester hosts Beverly on Monday (5:30 p.m.).
Golf
Rockport 136 Georgetown 93
The Vikings continue to play strong golf and move to 7-2 with Wednesday’s road victory.
Jack Cahill led the way with 30 points followed by Will Cahill with 27 and Baxter Chmiel with 20.
Rockport hosts Lynnfield on Monday (3 p.m.).
Danvers 37.5 Gloucester 34.5
The Fishermen move to 1-2 in a tight match at Bass Rocks Golf Club on Thursday.
Jack Delaney, Dylan Orlando and Ryan Bergin won their individual matches for Gloucester.
The team is back in action on Monday at home against Saugus (3:30 p.m.).
Cross Country
Manchester Essex 27 Amesbury 28
The Hornets boys improve to 3-0 on the narrow victory. Will Kenney dominated the field, winning the race by more than two minutes.
The team hosts Ipswich next Saturday at Singing Beach (1 p.m.).