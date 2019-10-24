Boys Soccer
Gloucester 3 Danvers 1
The Fishermen improve to 9-5-2 and sweep the season series with the Falcons.
Robert Mugabe led the way with two goals, Anthony Suazo had a goal.
Gloucester travels to Beverly on Friday (4 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 6 Ipswich 1
The Hornets (11-2-4) found themselves down 1-0 25 minutes in but exploded for six unanswered goals.
Finn Kiernan gave Manchester Essex a 2-1 lead at the break with two goals late in the first half. Kellen Furse added two second half goals, Kai Carroll had a goal and an assist, Eli Cox had a goal while Nils Taylor, Thomas Birkeland and Marco Pasquale each had an assist.
THe Hornets return to action on Monday at home against Georgetown (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 4 Ipswich 1
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 9-3-5 with the win on Senior Day at Hyland Field.
Maya Baker had a pair of goals to lead the Manchester Essex charge with Mia Cromwell and Dasa Hase finding the back of the net.
The Hornets are now waiting for the Division 4 North State Tournament pairings to come out and should be in action sometime late next week.
