Boys Basketball
Gloucester 45 Marblehead 39
The Fishermen opened up the season on the road Friday night with a big Northeastern Conference North victory.
Senior captain Marcus Montagnino led the way for Gloucester with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
The Fishermen return to action on Monday with their home opener against Peabody (7 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 54, Georgetown 51
The Hornets start the season with a win on the road against one of their biggest rivals.
Mason Paccone had a big night with 20 points to lead the Hornets. A.J. Pallazola had 13, John Shaw nine and Kellen Furse 8. Manchester Essex has its home opener on Tuesday against Pentucket (6:30 p.m.).
Ipswich 70 Rockport 46
The Vikings dropped their season opener on the road Friday night.
Gavyn Hillier led Rockport with 13 points, Austin Matus had 12 and Ben Murdock 9. The team returns to the floor on Monday at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Rockport 37 Innovation Charter 30
The Vikings (1-0) held off Innovation Charter for the win at home on Friday.
Rockport is back in action on Monday at home against Tech Boston (5:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 56 Georgetown 26
The Hornets open up the season with a dominant win, where they led 36-2 at the half and emptied the bench in the second half.
Gianna Huet led the way with nine points, Emily Jacobsen and Lily Athanas had eight points each while Bridget Twombly and Sophia Pomeroy played well inside.
The Hornets travel to Pentucket on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
