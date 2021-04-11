Boys Track
Gloucester 55 Swampscott 31
Gloucester picked up its second win in three days and third win in a row to move to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in Northeastern Conference South action. Saturday’s win clinches at least a share of the NEC South crown, Gloucester can clinch the title outright with a win over Salem on Thursday at Newell Stadium (4 p.m.).
Gloucester wins came from Aidan Almeida in the dash (7.17), Kai DeGuzman in the 300m (38.2), Harry Pelosi in the 1,000m (2:55.5), Owen Hardy in the mile (5:14.7), Nick Poulin in the 2-mile (10:59.5), Mike Cassettari in the shot put (31-feet-2) and the 4x400m relay team of Danny Hafey, Andrew Coelho, DeGuzman and Pelosi (3:43).
Manchester Essex 42 Amesbury 42
The Hornets (2-1-1) battled Amesbury to a draw on Thursday.
Wins came from Will Kenney in the mile (4:32.3), James Wendell in the 600m (1:29.6) and Cormac Edgerton in the 2-mile (11:07). The Hornets took a five-point lead into the final event, the relay, which Amesbury won to secure the tie.
“We ran out hearts out,” head coach Nelson Desilvestre said. “Everyone stepped up and did everything they could to try to get the victory. Amesbury had all the pressure and they came through in the relay. You have to give them credit.”
Girls Track
Swampscott 46 Gloucester 31
The Fishermen fell to 1-3 with the loss at home on Saturday.
Ella Young had a standout day for Gloucester with first place finishes in the hurdles (10.79) and the high jump (4-foot-6) while teaming up with Darcy Muller, Jenna Smith and Rumi Thomas for a win in the 4x400m relay (4:33.6). Gloucester also got first place finishes from Muller in the dash (7.75) and Faith Castellucci in the 600m (2:00.2).
Gloucester finishes up the season on Thursday at Newell Stadium against Salem (4 p.m.).
Amesbury 54 Manchester Essex 31
The Hornets fall to 1-3 with the loss on the road.
First place finishes came from Makay Brooks in the mile, Mercedes O’Neil in the 300m (47.6), Caroline MacKinnon in the 600m (1:51.1) and Caelie Patrick in the 1,000m (3:37.8).
The Hornets boys and girls travel to Triton on Thursday (4:15 p.m.) for their final meet of the season.