Field Hockey
Gloucester 7 Malden 0
The Fishermen (1-0) opened up the season in style with a dominant road win against a non-conference opponent. Gloucester scored twice in the opening frame and never looked back.
Abby Lowthers led the offense with three goals and an assist. Ella Costa had a pair of goals and three helpers while Lexi Carollo had two goals and an assist. Chiara O’Connor, Aria Caputo and Ari Scola all played well on the defensive side of the field.
Gloucester returns to action on Friday with its home opener and Northeastern Conference opener as Saugus visits Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.).
Ipswich 1 Manchester Essex 0
The Tigers broke a scorless tie with a third quarter goal to pick up the win in a season opening CAL Baker clash.
The 0-1 Hornets will be looking to break into the win column on Thursday in its home opener against Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)