Field Hockey
Gloucester 1 Danvers 0
The Fishermen move to 4-2-1 with their biggest win of the year on the road Monday night, avenging a loss to the rival Falcons from earlier in the season.
Ella Marshall scored the Gloucester goal in the first half with an assist from Mia Salah and Ella Costa. Mia Wheeler had a big game in goal in the shutout win with Chiara O’Connor and Lacie Ciarametaro leading the defense and Kelsey Lowthers leading the way in the midfield.
The team is back in action on Thursday at home against Saugus (5:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Rockport 1 Pentucket 1
The Vikings (3-1-3) remain in first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division with an impressive tie against a Pentucket squad that is in the mix for the Kinney Division crown.
Trailing 1-0 in the waning minutes, Kyle Beal found the back of the net with about four minutes to go to preserve the tie. Camden Wheeler was good in goal with Austin Matus, Jamison Wrinn and Noah Cook leading the defense. Benan Murdock and Mike Nocella played well in the midfield with Frew Rowen and Colby Kelly making plays on the wings.
Manchester Essex 4 Hamilton-Wenham 0
The Hornets move to 4-3-1 with the victory.
Jack Roberts, Tommy Bowen and Naderson Curtis all had a goal and an assist in the win. Roberts’ goal was a highlight reel strike from around midfield that went over the keeper’s head and underneath the crossbar. Brady Gannon also had a goal while Finn Carlson and Oliver Tolo combined for the shutout in goal.
Manchester Essex hosts Rockport on Wednesday in a battle of the top two teams in the CAL Baker Division (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 Hamilton-Wenham 1
The Hornets (3-2-2) picked up their biggest win of the season in handing the Cape Ann League Baker Division leading Generals their first loss of the season.
Manchester Essex trailed by a goal entering the fourth quarter but picked up the win with goals from Maddie Lawler and Dasa Hase.
The Hornets travel to Rockport on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Swampscott 5 Gloucester 0
Gloucester falls to 2-4 with Tuesday’s loss on the road. The Fishermen received strong play from Grace Boucher, Rumi Thomas, Ais Cook and Marisa Vincent.
The teams travels to Salem on Friday (3 p.m.).