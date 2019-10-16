Field Hockey
Gloucester 5 Swampscott 2
The Fishermen scored three times in the second half to improve to 5-3-2 on the year.
Gloucester took an early 2-0 lead only to see Swampscott battle back to tie it at the half. But Gloucester scored twice early in the second and added another late to take the 5-2 win.
“We’re really starting to play well together and it’s showed with 11 goals in the last two games,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said.
“The girls were all over the field today and we made good, quick decisions.”
Cate Delaney and Lauren Alves led the charge with two goals each, Mia Salah added a goal. Maddie Machado played well on the left wing and Ella Marshall played well in the midfield. Gloucester is back with two more games in two days. The team travels to Everett on Thursday (4 p.m.) and hosts Saugus on Friday (4 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 Lynnfield 1
The Hornets remain undefeated in the CAL Baker Division and are one point away from clinching the league title for the fourth straight year.
Lynnfield took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a rebound off of a free kick. Manchester Essex (8-2-4, 8-0-4 in CAL) scored twice in the second half to earn the win.
Kellen Furse tied the score on a penalty kick after he was fouled in the box. Naderson Curtis scored the game winner on a Kai Carroll long ball.
“The first half we were down but we played really well,” Hornets head coach Rob Bilsbury said.
“Then in the second half we played some of our best soccer of the season.
We were patiently able to build chances and created a bunch of them.”
Manchester Essex can clinch the league title with a win or tie at Amesbury on Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 1 Lynnfield 1
The Hornets move to 7-3-5 and have two regular season games remaining before the state tournament.
Mia Cromwelll scored the Manchester Essex goal off of a corner kick in the first half.
The team is back in action on Friday at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.) before finishing up the season next Thursday at home against Ipswich.
