Field Hockey
Gloucester 6 Malden 1
Gloucester won big on senior night at Newell Stadium Saturday, moving to 11-3-2 on the season. The win was the eighth in a row for the Fishermen, who are now gearing up for the Division 2 North State Tournament, which begins this week.
Gloucester took a commanding 5-1 lead and cruised to the win in the second half. Mia Salah led the way with a hat trick while Ella Marshall and Maddie Machado also found the back of the net.
Head coach Lauren Riley Gove was quick to credit the play of her seniors all season long in Lauren Alves, Cate Delaney, Vanessa Linquata, Olivia Lattof, Marisa Neves and Machado.
Gloucester now waits for its opening round opponent in the state tournament, pairings will be released on Monday.
