Field Hockey
Gloucester 5 Peabody 0
Gloucester (3-2-1) moves above .500 for the first time this season with its third straight win.
Mia Salah scored twice to lead the Fishermen offense with Cate Delaney, Maddie Machado and Lauren Alves also finding the back of the net.
Gloucester will be looking to make it four wins in a row when Marblehead visits Newell Stadium on Thursday night (7 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Gloucester 6 Swampscott 5
The Fishermen move to 5-1-1 with the win, their second road win in as many days.
Anthony Suazo once again led the Gloucester offense as he scored four goals including the game winner, which came on a penalty kick. Andrew Coelho had a penalty kick goal, Aidan Almeida scored off of a corner kick and Max Sperry played well in net.
“Playing back to back games was difficult and it took a gutsy effort to get the win,” head coach Armando Marnoto said. “We need to start cutting down on the goals against like we did at the beginning of the season by improving our overall team defense.”
The Fishermen host Malden on Monday night (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 5 Triton 0
The win moves the Hornets (5-1-3) into first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division at 5-0-3 in the league.
Manchester Essex went up 3-0 at the half with Tommy Bowen scoring twice, including a goal in the opening minutes, and Naderson Curtis scoring once. Kellen Furse converted a penalty kick in the second half and Curtis capped the scoring on a goal off of a long, crossing through ball from Thomas Birkeland.
Masconomet 3 Rockport 0
The Vikings drop to 6-2-1 on the year with the loss on the road to the CAL Kinney Division leaders.
Rockport was competitive in the first half, trailing only 1-0, but an early second half goal gave the Chieftains a comfortable lead and they extended to 3-0 late in the second half.
Adam Ramsden, Austin Matus, Cal Twombly and Camden Wheeler played well for the Vikings, who travel to Manchester Essex on Thursday (5:30 p.m.).
Golf
Rockport 131 North Reading 119
The Vikings improve to 4-3 on the season with their second win in as many days and fourth in the last five matches.Bowen Slingluff led the way in the road win with 26 points. Jake Engel and Jack Cahill had 24, Will Cahill scored 21.
Rockport hosts Newburyport on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 1 Georgetown 0
The Hornets improve to 5-1-2 with the win at Hyland Field on Tuesday.
Dasa Hase scored the Manchester Essex goal. The team travels to Rockport on Thursday (6:30 p.m.).
