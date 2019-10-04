Girls Soccer
Gloucester 3 Lynn English 1
The Fishermen (2-7-1) are starting to put something together as they are 2-1-1 in their last four games.
Gracianna O'Toole scored twice to lead Gloucester attack, Grace Boucher had a goal. The team travels to Salem on Monday (4 p.m.).
Masconomet 2 Manchester Essex 1
The Hornets (6-2-4) had a 1-0 lead at the half against the Cape Ann League Kinney Division power but Masco scored twice in the second half to snatch the win.
Madison Lawler had a goal for the Hornets, who host Amesbury on Tuesday (4 p.m.) in a battle between the top two teams in the CAL Baker standings.
Newburyport 2 Rockport 1
The Vikings played well against the Clippers but fell just short of a point.
Kylie Schrock had the Rockport goal. The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Georgetown (3:45 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Rockport 1 Newburyport 1
The Vikings move to 6-3-3 and pick up a big point against the top team in the CAL Kinney.
After a scoreless first half, Andrew Guelli scored for the Vikings on a perfect pass from Frew Rowen after an end line run. Newburyport, however, answered two minutes later.
Camden Wheeler played well in goal. Austin Matus, Tom Micalizzi, Cal Twombly, Dillon VanDerPool and Mike Nocella anchored the defense while Adam Ramsden and Charlie Prentiss were strong in the midfield.
Field Hockey
Danvers 1 Gloucester 0
The two NEC powers went toe-to-toe and were scoreless until the host Falcons notched the game winner with under 10 minutes to go.
Gloucester falls to 3-3-1 and hosts Beverly on Monday (4 p.m.).
