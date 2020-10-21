Golf
Gloucester 52.5 Saugus 19.5
Gloucester moves to 2-2 on the year with Monday’s road win, taking six of the seven contested matches and tying the other.
Gloucester wins came from Jack Costanzo, Jack Delaney, Dylan Orlando, Brady Salah, Joseph Orlando and Nick White. The Fishermen are back in action on Wednesday at home against Marblehead (3 p.m.).
Rockport 146 Lynnfield 80
The Vikings (8-2) picked up their sixth straight win in Monday’s match at Rockport Golf Club.
Bowen Slingluff led the way with 30 points followed by Jake Cahill’s 29. Jake Engel chipped in 25, Will Cahill had 22 and Ethan Anderson 21.
Rockport hosts undefeated Newburyport on Thursday (3 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 142 Pentucket 78
The Hornets move to 8-3 with the win and travel to Rockport in Friday’s final match of the season (3 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Rockport 5 Triton 0
The Vikings move to 3-1-1 with the dominant win on senior night Monday.
Benan Murdock set the tone right way for the Vikings with two goals in the opening five minutes, the first coming just 15 seconds in.
Colby Kelly added a pair of second half goals with Mike Nocella also finding the back of the net. Austin Matus played well on defense, Camden Wheeler picked up his fourth shutout in net.
Rockport travels to Amesbury on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Rockport 1 Lynnfield 1
Rockport 1 Amesbury 1
The Vikings (1-3-2) turned in a great, total team effort in a draw against the defending Division 2 North champs on Monday and then battled back for another tie on Tuesday.
Tess Campbell scored the Rockport goal against Lynnfield, picking the top left corner early in the second quarter. Taylor Frost was the Rockport goal scorer in Tuesday’s game with an assist from Jane Reilly.
Lucy Twombly, Kayla Colbert and Rizza Anderson also played well for Rockport as did goalie Nicky Cournoyer.
The Vikings host Pentucket next Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).