Golf
Danvers 39.5 Gloucester 32.5
The Fishermen move to 2-4 with the tight loss on Monday at Beverly Golf and Tennis.
Dylan Orlando and Nick White won their individual matches. The team returns to action on Tuesday at Masconomet (3 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Gloucester 4 Saugus 0
Gloucester moves to 3-2-1 with Monday's road win. Ella Costa had a pair of goals in the win with Mia Salah and Abby Lowthers, who also had an assist, also finding the back of the net. Ella Marshall had two assists and Avery Smith had an assist. Kelsey Lowthers played well in the midfield while Mia Wheeler picked up the shutout on goal.
Gloucester travels to Beverly on Thursday (4 p.m.).