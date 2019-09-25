Golf
Lynn Classical 42 Gloucester 30
The Fishermen dropped a close one on the road Wednesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club, falling to 1-7 on the season.
Gloucester wins came from Matt Taormina, Tommy Elliott and Jack Delaney. The Fishermen travel to Lynn English on Thursday for their fourth match in four days.
Girls Soccer
Saugus 4 Gloucester 1
Grace Boucher scored the Gloucester goal with an assist from Darcy Muller. The Fishermen are back in action on Monday at Everett (7 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Masconomet 5 Rockport 0
Head coach Mary Ryan was quick to praise her team’s 60-minute effort as the Chieftains are undefeated on the season.
Samantha Budrow made several big saves under heavy pressure while Winnie Gao, Rizza Anderson, Kayla Colbert and Maggie Mahoney all played well.
Rockport (2-4-3) returns to the field on Friday at Manchester Essex (4 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.