Golf
Gloucester 53.5 Peabody 18.5
The Fishermen (1-1) rolled to their first victory of the season on the road Thursday. Gloucester swept every individual match with Dylan Orlando’s 8-1 victory leading the way.
Gloucester is back on action on Thursday at home against Danvers (3:45 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 114 Pentucket 74
The Hornets (1-1) grabbed their first win of the season with an impressive performance at Pentucket on Thursday.
Ian Taliaferro led all scorers with 27 points. Manchester Essex is back in action on Wednesday at North Reading (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Rockport 4 Amesbury 0
The Vikings improve to 2-0 with another win over Cape Ann League Baker Division competition.
Rockport put the game away with three first half goals. Nick Costa had a goal and an assist, Colby Kelly, Frew Rowen and Andrew Guelli had a goal each with Charlie Prentiss, Benin Murdock and Austin Matus notching assists.
Camden Wheeler played well in goal and was relieved by Matt Connolly in the final minutes, who also played well to preserve the shutout. Dillon VanDerPool and Sam Lemond played well on defense.
The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday for their home opener against Georgetown (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 4 Hamilton-Wenham 1
The Hornets improve to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in the CAL Baker Division.
Kellen Furse got Manchester Essex out to a commanding lead with three first half goals and the team cruised in the second half. Kai Carroll played well at center back, defending and creating offense, Finn Kiernan had a goal and an assist. The Hornets are back on the field on Tuesday against Amesbury at Hyland Field (5:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 1 Hamilton-Wenham 1
The Hornets move to 2-0-1 with the draw on the road Friday. After falling behind 1-0, Julia Kaper notched the tying goal with 30 minutes to go in regulation to preserve a point for Manchester Essex, which returns to action on Tuesday at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.).
