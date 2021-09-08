Golf
Gloucester 159 Rockport 137
Both teams played well and put up big numbers in the Cape Ann League’s Stabelford scoring system. All eight players scored over 18 points for Gloucester (2-0) in the win at Rockport Golf Club.
Jack Costanzo led the way for the Fishermen with 32 points. Nick White had 29, Dan O’Leary scored 26 and Drew Johnson 25.
Bowen Slingluff had 31 points to lead Rockport (1-2). Will Cahill and Jack Cahill also played well with 25 points each.
The Vikings are back in action on Friday at Rockport Golf Club against Georgetown (3:30 p.m.). The Fishermen are off until they travel to Winthrop next Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 Ipswich 0
The Hornets broke into the win column on Tuesday in their Cape Ann League opener.
Freshman Charlotte Crocker scored both Manchester Essex goals. Freshman goal keeper Madi Cook picked up nine saves in the win. Amelia Donnellan had a big game at center back, shutting down Ipswich’s main offensive threat, Carter King.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Amesbury 3 Rockport 0
The Indians scored a late first half goal and turned it on in the second half to knock off Rockport in its season opener.
Caitlin Moran played well in net under steady pressure from Amesbury. Sydney Bouchie and Amelia Lucas played well in the midfield with Natalie Lamond and Abby Campbell playing well on the forward line.
Rockport hosts Northeast Tech on Monday (3:45 p.m.).