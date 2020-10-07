Golf
Gloucester 41, Beverly 31
The Fishermen move to 1-1 with the win at Bass Rocks Golf Club, avenging a tight road loss to the Panthers last week.
Jack Delaney led the Fishermen with a 7-2 win. His 38 was the low round of the day. Gloucester also got wins from Dylan Orlando, Ryan Bergin and Tommy Elliot.
The team is back in action next Tuesday against Masconomet at Bass Rocks (3:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 126 Ipswich 79
The Hornets move to 4-2 on the season with the win at home on Tuesday. Senior captain Sean O’Neill led the team with 28 points, Sam Athanas added 27.
The Hornets are right back in action on Wednesday at home against Amesbury (3:45 p.m.).