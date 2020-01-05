Hockey
Gloucester 3 Winthrop 0
The Fishermen move to 2-3-1 with a win on the road in their Northeastern Conference North opener. The win is their first over Winthrop since the 2007-08 season.
The teams were tied, 1-1 heading into the third and two goals from senior captain E.J. Field clinched a second straight win for Gloucester.
Jack Costanzo scored Gloucester’s first goal, he also had an assist. Jack Delaney had two assists and Tim Marrone had an assist. Ryan Frates had a strong game on defense while Connor Vittands had another strong game in goal.
“Costanzo was relentless all night and it was great to see E.J. break out with two huge goals,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “They’ve both been playing well all season and justice was served today. We were confident in the defensive zone and Connor was his usual self.”
The Fishermen return to action on Monday at Wayland (6 p.m.).
Rockport 0 St. Joseph’s Prep 0
The Vikings move to 1-4-2 with the scoreless draw on Saturday at the Talbot Rink.
The team returns to Commonwealth Athletic Conference action on Wednesday at home against Minuteman (8 p.m.). The Vikings are 1-1-1 in the CAC.
Girls Basketball
Mt. Alvernia 35 Rockport 33
The Vikings were hit with their first loss of the season on the road Saturday and move to 5-1 on the season.
Rockport got off to a slow start, trailing by 11 at halftime, and nearly completed a second half comeback, running out of time two points short.
“We started a little slow and they came out fast, that was the difference,” Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said. “We settled down and I like the way we battled our way back into the game.”
Kylie Schrock led the way with 12 points, Lauren Ryan had eight.
The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Matignon (6:30 p.m.).
