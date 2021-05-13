Sailing
Gloucester 4 Winthrop 1
St. John’s Prep 3 Gloucester 2
The Fishermen split a pair of races over the last week with a strong performance in a win over Winthrop and another standout effort against a St. John’s Prep team that is first place in the Mass. Bay League.
Captain Olivia Hogan-Lopez performed well in both tilts while A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis gave Winthrop fits in every race.
“We were pretty excited to hang in their with (St. John’s Prep) for as long as we did,” Gloucester head coach Gordon Baird said.
Gloucester normally would not play St. John’s Prep, as it is a Division 1 team while Gloucester is in Division 2, but COVID-19 protocols have Mass. Bay League teams competing against schools within their geographic regions this season.
Girls Tennis
Rockport 3 Ipswich 2
The Vikings move to 3-1 with their third straight win, edging out the Tigers at home on Thursday.
Rockport wins came from Lucy Twombly at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-1), Alexis Bergland at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Jane Reilly and Hailey Fauilds (6-3, 7-5).
The Vikings are right back in action on Friday at home against Lynnfield (3:45 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 5 Amesbury 0
The Hornets improve to 3-0 with the shutout at home on Wednesday.
Manchester Essex wins came from Stephanie Pratt at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Jessie Miller at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0), Lilly Coote at No. 3 singles (7-5, 6-1), Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-3) and Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost at No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-2).
The team returns to the court on Friday at home against Pentucket (3:45 p.m.)