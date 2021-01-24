Swimming
Gloucester 97 Danvers 89
The Fishermen move to 2-0 to open the season with another strong performance in the virtual format.
First place finishes came from Sam Groleau (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Caroline McKay (200 freestyle), Jack Fernandes (100 butterfly), the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams of Willow Barry, Jacob Parpart, Groleau and McKay.
Gloucester takes on Swampscott on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
North Reading 38 Manchester Essex 26 (girls)
North Reading 56 Manchester Essex 35 (boys)
North Reading swept first place in every event on the girls side. The Manchester Essex boys were led by first place finishes from Sean Phelan (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Aidan Cunningham (50 freestyle) and Tyler Burke (diving).
Girls Basketball
Manchester Essex 44 Hamilton-Wenham 28
The Hornets (3-3) broke open a close game with a 17-3 third quarter edge.
Gianna Huet led the way with 17 points on five three-pointers, Emma Fitzgerald had 16. The team returns to action on Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
Beverly 93 Gloucester 43
The Fishermen fall to 2-3 after a tough night offensively on the road Friday. Gloucester hung around early but a 33-3 Panthers run to end the first half put the game away.
Byron Thomas had nine points for Gloucester, Jayden DelTorchio seven.
The Fishermen have a week off and travel to Danvers next Tuesday, February 2 (4 p.m.).