Swimming
Gloucester 95 Peabody 83
The Fishermen picked up their second win in a row in a close meet on Tuesday night at the Cape Ann YMCA.
First place finishes came from Jack Fernandes in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Sam Groleau in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Jakob Parpart in the 50 freestyle, Caroline McKay in the 100 freestyle, Charlie Groleau in the 100 backstroke, and Madison Moseley, McKay, Charlie Groleau and Sam Groleau in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.
Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Tuesday (7:45 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Rockport 46 Tech Boston 27
The Vikings (6-3) snapped a three game losing streak with a dominant win on the road Tuesday.
Kylie Schrock had another big game, leading the way with 32 points. Taylor Frost had seven and a good game rebounding while Maya Churchill came off the bench and played well defensively and on the boards.
Rockport is at Academy of Notre Dame on Thursday (5:30 p.m.).
Track
Gloucester 51 Lynn Classical 35 (boys)
Marblehead 60 Gloucester 26
The Fishermen split two meets on Wednesday at Marblehead High School, picking up a big win over Lynn Classical.
In the win, Gloucester got first place finishes from Kai DeGuzman in the 300m, Tommy Elliott in the 600m, Andrew Coelho in the 1,000m, Harry Pelosi in the mile, Nick Poulin in the 2-mile and Luke Walkama in the shot put. The 4x400m relay team of Trevor Fulford, Coelho, Pelosi and DeGuzman beat both opponents.
Marblehead 63 Gloucester 15 (girls)
Lynn Classical 53 Gloucester 28
The Fishermen were swept in a tri-meet on Wednesday at Marblehead High school.
Lillie Favazza led the way with the overall win in the high jump. Jenna Hoofnagle took the win in the shot put against Marblehead and finished second in the event against Lynn Classical.
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action on Friday night at the state relays.
Ipswich 56 Manchester Essex 30 (boys)
The Hornets boys won five of the nine individual events but did not have the depth to pick up the overall win.
First place finishes came from Sam Kenney in the mile (4:57.5), James Wendell in the 600m (1:37.4), Eli Heanue in the 1,000m (2:55.1), Will Kenney in the 2-mile (10:21.3) and Ryan Olivier-Meehan in the shot put (38-feet-6). Emerson Kahle turned in a second place finish in the dash with a personal record time of 7.2, Jack Morgan was second in the 300m (42.4).
Ipswich 70 Manchester Essex 11 (girls)
Mia Cromwell picked up the lone win for the Hornets girls with a win in the 600m in a personal record time of 1:44.2. Elizabeth Loring was second in the 600m (1:55.5), Olivia Ford was second in the mile (7:06.9), Anna Whitten was second in the 1,000m (5:06.9) and Molly Brady was second in the 300m (52.8).
The Hornets boys and girls will compete in the Division 5 State Relays on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center and then take on Essex Tech on Monday at Andover High School (6:45 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.