The Gloucester indoor track team completed the regular season on Wednesday night with a quad-meet against Salem, Peabody and Winthrop at Peabody High School.
The boys team went 2-1 on the day with wins over Salem (62-23) and Winthrop (49-36) and a loss to Peabody (59-27) to finish up the regular season at 4-6. The girls, on the other hand, beat Salem (52-15) but lost to Peabody (67-19) and Winthrop (55-31) to finish the regular season with a record of 2-8.
Gloucester was led by Andrew Coelho’s first place overall finish in the mile and Tommy Elliott’s overall win in the 600m. Kai DeGuzman tied for second overall in the hurdles and earned first place against Salem and Winthrop, Harry Pelosi was second overall in the mile, good for two wins, Owen Hardy was third overall in the 1,000m and picked up wins over Salem and Winthrop while the 4x400m relay team of Trevor Fulford, Kyle Clifford, Hardy and Elliott beat Winthrop.
On the girls side, Jenna Hoofnagle was third overall in the shot put and earned the win against Salem. Jenna Church was fourth overall in the 300m, good for first place against Winthrop and Salem. Sedona Gillard was third overall in the hurdles and got a win over Salem and Ella Young was second overall in the high jump with wins over Winthrop and Salem.
The team now competes in the NEC Meet on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
Hockey
Rockport 3 Hamilton-Wenham 1
The Vikings stay hot with an impressive home win, its fourth in a row, on Wednesday. Rockport is now 7-5-3 on the season.
Rockport goals came from John Andrew, Andrew Guelli and Rowan Silva.
The team travels to East Boston on Saturday (4:40 p.m.)
Swimming
Manchester Essex 94 Masconomet 76 (girls)
The Hornets move to 4-3 with the win on Wednesday night.
First place finishes came from Elizabeth Athanas in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Shea Furse in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Emma Ketchum in the 100 butterfly and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams of Furse, Athanas, Ketchum and Maddie Carvalho.
Masconomet 87 Manchester Essex 69 (boys)
The Hornets fall to 5-2 with the loss to the league leading Chieftans.
First place finishes came from Sam Rice in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Joaquim Mettermair in the 100 freestyle and Josh Dobson in the 500 freestyle.
Both the Hornets boys and girls will compete in the Cape Ann League Meet on Saturday at St. John’s Prep.
