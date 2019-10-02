Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 North Reading 0
The Hornets move to 6-1-4 on the season and extend their lead in the Cape Ann League Baker Division with Rockport’s loss.
Finn Kiernan put the Hornets on the board early in the second half on a drive down the right wing after a pass from Jack Roberts. Beren Schmidt added an insurance goal in the middle of the second half on a Naderson Curtis corner kick. Finn Carlson earned the shutout in his first start of the season in goal.
The team travels to Masconomet on Friday (3:45 p.m.).
Lynn Classical 3 Gloucester 1
The Fishermen fall to 5-2-2 with the loss at home on Wednesday to the Northeastern Conference South leaders.
The game opened up after a scoreless first half, Andrew Coelho scored the Fishermen goal. Gloucester hosts Salem on Monday night (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Gloucester 0 Lynn Classical 0
Gloucester moves to 1-7-1 with the draw on the road.
Marguerite Sperry and Sarina Sullivan split the action in goal to earn the shutout. Gloucester returns to action on Friday against Lynn English at Newell Stadium (4 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 2 North Reading 2
The Hornets move to 6-1-4 with the draw on the road Wednesday. Mia Cromwell scored both Manchester Essex goals.
The team is back in action on Friday at home against Masconomet (3:45 p.m.).
