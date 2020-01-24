Boys Basketball
Manchester Essex 62 Ipswich 44
The Hornets move to 10-2, remain atop the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings and clinch a berth in the Division 4 North State Tournament.
The host Tigers hung around for three quarters in Friday’s league contest, but Manchester Essex put the game away with a 26-14 fourth quarter edge.
Kellen Furse led the Hornets with 31 points, 10 in the decisive fourth quarter. Mason Paccone had 12 on four three-pointers, Jack Shaw had 10.
The team hosts Lynnfield on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
Lynn Classical 68 Gloucester 51
The Fishermen (8-5) were right in it at the half, trailing by only one. But Classical took control with a 25-11 third quarter edge to hand Gloucester its second straight defeat.
Marcus Montagnino had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Fishermen. Jack Patten had 12 points, Jayden DelTorchio seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
The Fishermen travel to Lynn English on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Rockport 49 Penguin Hall 20
The Vikings move to 8-4 with the win at home on Friday. Rockport was in control from the opening tip, taking a 30-5 lead into halftime and never looking back.
Kylie Schrock had 27 points and 19 rebounds to lead the team in both categories. Holly Gagnon had six points and 11 boards while coach Mike Wilson praised the play of freshmen Anita McGee, who had her first three varsity points to go along with six rebounds, and Ava MacDowell, who had five rebounds and three steals.
Rockport travels to Matignon on Tuesday.
Lynn Classical 58 Gloucester 41
The Fishermen were led by 16 points from freshman Taniya Wongus. Ella Marshall chipped in 10 in Friday’s road game.
Gloucester hosts Malden Catholic on Monday (7 p.m.).
