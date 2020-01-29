Boys Basketball
Manchester Essex 69 Pentucket 57
The Hornets move to 12-2 with their second win in as many nights over a Cape Ann League Kinney Division team. With the win, Manchester Essex remains in first place in the CAL Baker.
Kellen Furse led the way with 37 points, his fourth 30-plus point game of the season. Lars Arntsen also scored in double figures with 10.
The Hornets have another big game on Friday at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.) with first place in the CAL Baker on the line.
Girls Basketball
Matignon 56 Rockport 21
The Vikings (8-5) had a rough night against one of the elite programs in Division 4 North.
Kylie Schrock had eight to lead Rockport with Lauren Ryan scoring seven. The Vikings host Academy of Notre Dame on Thursday (5:30 p.m.).
Lynnfield 44 Manchester Essex 33
Pentucket 49 Manchester Essex 26
The shorthanded Hornets, who are currently riddles with injury and illness, dropped a pair of Cape Ann League crossover games on Tuesday and Wednesday to drop to 7-7 on the season.
Gianna Huet’s seven points led Manchester Essex in Tuesday’s loss to Lynnfield while Emily Jacobsen led the team with nine points in Wednesday’s loss at Pentucket.
The team hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (7 p.m.).
