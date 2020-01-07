Boys Basketball
Manchester Essex 66 North Reading 52
The Hornets move to 7-0 on the season with the win over a Cape Ann League Kinney Division opponent at home on Tuesday.
Manchester Essex broke the game open with a big fourth quarter performance, extending its lead from three to 11.
Kellen Furse led the offense with 25 points, Jack Shaw had 11 while Frank Wood and A.J. Pallazola had eight.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
Pentucket 52 Rockport 47
The Vikings (2-6) played well on the road against one of the CAL Kinney’s best teams, but the host Sachems pulled out a win with a big second half.
Gavyn Hillier led the Vikings with 15 points, Austin Matus had 14 while Bowen Slingluff scored nine on three 3-pointers.
Rockport hosts Amesbury on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
North Reading 55 Manchester Essex 42
The Hornets fall to 2-2 with the loss on the road Monday.
Emma Fitzgerald led the team with 12 points, Gianna Huet chipped in nine.
The team hosts Salem Academy on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
Swimming
Manchester Essex 91, Ipswich 74 (girls)
The Hornets move to 1-2 with their first win of the season on Monday night.
Manchester Essex wins came from Shea Furse in the 500 freestyle with a state qualifying time and the 100 backstroke, Elizabeth Athanas in the 200 individual medley, the 200 medley relay of Maddie Carvalho, Emma Ketchum, Athanas and Furse, the 200 freestyle relay of Olivia Gado, Greta Dickson, Carson Komishane and Ketchum and the 400 freestyle relay of Athanas, Carvalho, Furse and Komishane.
Manchester Essex 57 Ipswich 20 (boys)
The boys team improves to 2-1 with the win.
Hornets wins came from Connor Queenan in the 200 and 500 freestyle and Aidan Cunningham in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The Hornets boys and girls return to the pool on Sunday at home against North Reading (4 p.m.).
