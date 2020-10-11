Field Hockey
Manchester Essex 4 Lynnfield 3
Manchester Essex 6 Triton 1
The Hornets (2-1) picked up a pair of impressive wins including a victory over the defending Division 2 North champion Pioneers on Friday.
In Saturday’s win over Triton, the Hornets got two goals from Callie Patrick and a goal from Amy Vytopilova, Anna Coyne, Grace Gerhardt and Lily Athanas. The team hosts Georgetown on Monday (12 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 Triton 0
The Hornets improve to 2-1 with Saturday’s win on the road. Madison Curran scored the game winner while Elizabeth Loring added a penalty kick goal in the second half for insurance.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Saturday at home against Pentucket (10 a.m.). Monday’s scheduled game at Georgetown has been postponed.
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield 2 Manchester Essex 1
The Hornets were hit with a tight loss on the road Thursday night.
Naderson Curtis scored the goal for Manchester Essex on a penalty kick, Sam Kenney and Emerson Kahle played well in the midfield.