Girls Basketball
Manchester Essex 42 North Reading 34
The Hornets improve to 4-5 with the win at home on Monday night in the battle of the Hornets.
Gianna Huet led the way with 12 points while Lily Athanas and Emma Fitzgerald added 10 points each.
Manchester Essex hosts Rockport on Wednesday night (6 p.m.) in a game that was postponed due to Tuesday’s snow.
Boys Basketball
Newburyport 81 Rockport 60
The Vikings (0-9) were right in it against the unbeaten CAL Kinney champs at the half, trailing by just two. But the Clippers turned it on in the second half and pulled away in the third quarter.
Kyle Beal had a big night for Rockport, leading the way with 28 points.
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Swimming
Hamilton-Wenham 61 Manchester Essex 58
The Hornets boys dropped a tight one in the virtual format. Senior captains Sam Rice and Sean Phelan each turned in two individual wins on senior night.