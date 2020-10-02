Golf
Manchester Essex 122 Georgetown 94
The Hornets move to 3-1 with their third straight win since dropping a close one in their opener.
Senior co-captin Sean O’Neill led the way with 26 points followed by Sam Rice with 23. The team travels to Newburyport on Saturday (2:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 139, Rockport 107, Ipswich 80
The Hornets won the annual Old Cape Ann Classic with an impressive team score on Wednesday at Essex County Club. O’Neill and Sam Athanas led the way for Manchester Essex with 28 points. Charlie Gendron was right behind them with 27.
Rockport moves to 2-1 with the split and was led by Jack Cahill’s 26 points. Will Cahill had 23 and Bowen Slingluff 17.