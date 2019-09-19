Golf
Manchester Essex 129 Rockport 115
Both the Hornets and Vikings put up a big score at Essex County Club on Thursday, but it was the Hornets that came away with the win, improving to 5-1 on the season. Rockport falls to 2-3 with the loss.
Manchester Essex’s Charlie Gendron led all scorers with 30 points. Mason Paccone had 23, Theo Parianos and Sam Rice had 20 each, Ian Taliaferro 19.
Jake Engel led Rockport with 23 points, Will Cahill had 21 while Jack Cahill and Jay Jarrett scored 19 points.
The Hornets return to action on Wednesday at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.), Rockport hosts Gloucester at Rockport Golf Club on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Cross Country
Manchester Essex 25 Hamilton-Wenham 32 (boys)
The Hornets improve to 2-0 on the season with the tight win against their CAL Baker rival.
Will Kenney won the race with a time of 16:54. Marco Bussone, Eli Heanue and Colin Harrison came in third, fourth and fifth respectively to seal the victory.
Hamilton-Wenham 17 Manchester Essex 46 (girls)
The fall to 1-1 on the season. Olivia Ford was able to avoid a Generals sweep by placing fourth.
The boys and girls teams are back in action on Wednesday at the Frank Kelley Invitational in Wrentham on Saturday, September 28.
