Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 3 Masconomet 2
The Hornets remain unbeaten in the Cape Ann League (7-0-4) with a huge on the road Friday against the perennial Cape Ann League Kinney Division powerhouse. It is the first win over Masconomet in program history for Manchester Essex. The Hornets, who move to 7-1-4 overall, now have a stranglehold on the CAL Baker, leading Rockport by five points with five league games to play.
Manchester Essex trailed twice, 1-0 and 2-1, and twice came back, earning the game-winning-goal with about 10 minutes to play when Thomas Birkeland’s perfectly placed through ball found Naderson Curtis, who finished the breakaway.
Kellen Furse put the Hornets on the board late in the first half with a bicycle kick goal on a bouncing ball in the box. Masco took the lead early in the second half but Beren Schmidt tied the game when he put home a rebound off of a long shot from Furse.
Manchester Essex hosts Marblehead on Monday (4 p.m.).
