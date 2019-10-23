Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 5 Amesbury 0
The Hornets (10-2-4) are now the outright Cape Ann League Baker champions with the dominant shutout win on the road Tuesday. It is the fourth straight league championship for Manchester Essex.
The Hornets scored all five of their goals on breakaways. Tommy Bowen led the way with a goal and two assists, Naderson Curtis scored twice, Kellen Furse had a pair of assists while Finn Kiernan and Marco Pasquale found the back of the net.
The Hornets travel to Ipswich on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Gloucester 4 Peabody 0
The Fishermen (9-3-2) won their sixth straight game and dominated from start to finish.
Gloucester had four different goal scorers in Mia Salah, Cate Delaney, Cammi Cooper and Maddie Machado. Ella Marshall led the Gloucester defense.
The team returns to action on Thursday at home against Marblehead (4 p.m.).
Ipswich 3 Rockport 0
The Vikings played well, trailing only 1-0 at the break and hanging around for much of the game on Tuesday, but ultimately fell.
Samantha Budrow had nine saves in goal, Jane Reilly created scoring chances from the left wing and Kayla Colbert played well on defense.
Rockport hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.