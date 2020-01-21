Boys Basketball
Amesbury 77 Manchester Essex 58
The Hornets fall to 9-2 with the loss on the road Monday.
Mason Paccone led the team with 15 points, Kellen Furse had 11 and Frank Wood nine.
Manchester Essex travels to Ipswich on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 54 Manchester Essex 40
The Hornets move to 5-5 with the loss to the CAL Baker leading Indians at home on Monday.
Emma Fitzgerald led the way with 11 points, Emily Jacobsen had 10 and Gianna Huet 8.
The team travels to Lowell Catholic on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
Track
Essex Tech 49 Manchester Essex 31 (boys)
The Hornets move to 1-3 with the loss on Monday in a make-up match that was snowed out last month.
Eli Heanue was the top performer with a school record jump of 5-foot-8 in the high jump, good for a tie for first place. Heanue also finished second in the mile (5:34.5). Emerson Kahle won the dash (7.2), James Wendell won the 1,000m (3:05.7) and Ryan Olivier-Meehan won the shot put (34-feet-8 1/2). Second place finishes came from Jack Morgan in the 300m and Finn Carlson in the 600m while third place finishes came from Josef Vytopil in the dash, Ty Cronin in the 600m and Andrew Amigo in the shot put.
Essex Tech 58 Manchester Essex 16 (girls)
The Hornets (0-4) were led by Mia Cromwell’s win in the 600m (1:42.7). Molly Brady won the 300m (51.6), Elizabeth Loring was second in the 600m, Olivia Renzi was third in the dash, Olivia Ford was third in the mile and Anna Whitten third in the 1,000m.
Both the Hornets boys and girls are back in action on Monday night in their final dual meet of the season against Amesbury at the Reggie Lewis Center.
