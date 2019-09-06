Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 5 Ipswich 0
The Hornets (1-0) got off to a great start to the regular season with a dominant performance in Wednesday’s opener.
Kellen Furse led the Hornets with two goals and an assist. Naderson Curtis scored twice while Jake Edwards had a goal and Kai Caroll two assists, both on dead ball strikes.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (5:30 p.m.).
Golf
Masconomet 122 Rockport 117
The Vikings dropped a very close match at Turner Hill Golf Club to open up the 2019 season.
Sophomore Jack Cahill led all scorers with 27 points. Senior captain Jacob English had 23 and sophomore Will Cahill 21.
The team is back in action on Wednesday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Rockport 0 Hamilton-Wenham 0
The Vikings open up the regular season with a hard fought draw on the road.
Rockport returns to action on Saturday for its home opener against Everett (10 a.m.).
Manchester Essex 4 Ipswich 1
The Hornets rolled to a win in their season opener with three first half goals.
The team returns to the field on Monday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.).
