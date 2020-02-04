Boys Basketball
Manchester Essex 76 Triton 53
The Hornets move to 13-3 and remain in first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division with a big league crossover win on the road Tuesday.
Kellen Furse had another big night for the Hornets with 27 points. Jack Shaw also chipped in 27 points on six three-pointers.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at home against Amesbury (7 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Manchester Essex 50 Triton 27
The Hornets move to 9-7 on the season and need just one more win in their final four games to clinch a postseason berth.
Emily Jacobsen had a big game for Manchester Essex with 26 points on six three-pointers while Lily Athanas, Bridget Twombly and Sophia Pomeroy each had six points.
The Hornets travel to CAL leading Amesbury on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
