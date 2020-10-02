Cross Country
Manchester Essex 17 Georgetown 44 (Boys)
Will Kenney led the way for the Hornets in their season opener on Thursday, finishing with a time of 14:57. The Hornets girls also picked up a win via forfeit as Georgetown was not able to field five runners.
The boys and girls are back in action on Thursday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.).
Golf
Triton 149 Rockport 105
Rockport ran into the top program in the Cape Ann League on the road Friday, falling in a battle of the Vikings at Olde Newbury Golf Club.
Rockport (2-2) was led by Bowen Slingluff's 22 points. Jack and Will Cahill each had 19 while Jake Engel added 17. Triton's Cale Kohan, the reigning CAL Kinney Player of the Year, led all scorers with 32.