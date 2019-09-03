Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 1 Marblehead 0
The Hornets (1-0) got the season started with an impressive non-league win on the road Tuesday.
Elizabeth Loring was the Manchester Essex goal scorer. The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Ipswich for their Cape Ann League opener (3:45 p.m.).
Golf
Marblehead 39.5 Gloucester 32.5
The Fishermen (0-1) dropped a competitive match on the road to open up the regular season.
Gloucester wins came from Ryan Bergin (7.5-1.5), Matt Taormina (5.5-3.5) and Tommy Elliot (5-4).
Triton 133 Manchester Essex 113
Senior captain Ian Taliaferro was the high scorer for the Hornets, who are back in action on Thurdsay at Pentucket (3:45 p.m.).
