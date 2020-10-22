Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 0 Newburyport 0
The Hornets (2-1-1), who were playing their first game in 11 days, went toe-to-toe with one of the Cape Ann League Kinney Division’s top teams, eventually finishing with a scoreless draw.
The team is back in action on Saturday with a big game at Amesbury (11 a.m.). The Hornets and Indians have split the last two CAL championships and met in the Division 4 North Finals in 2018 and 2019.
Golf
Marblehead 37 Gloucester 35
The Fishermen fall to 2-3 with a tight loss in Wednesday’s match at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Senior Dylan Orlando and freshman Joseph Orlando did everything they could to keep Gloucester in it, each winning their individual match by a score of 7-2.
The Fishermen host Danvers on Monday (3 p.m.).