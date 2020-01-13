Area Roundup: ME swim sweeps senior day

Swimming
Manchester Essex 89, North Reading 80 (Girls)
The Hornets improve to 2-2 with the win on senior day Sunday at the Beverly YMCA.
The team was led by first place finishes from Elizabeth Athanas (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke), Maddie Carvalho (200 freestyle) and the 200 and 400 medley relay teams of Shea Furse, Emma Ketchum, Athanas and Carvalho.
Manchester Essex 72 Wilmington 50
The Hornets move to 3-1 with the win in their final home meet.
Josh Dobson led the way with wins in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle in a state qualifying time. Dobson teamed with Sean Phelan, Sam Rice and Joaquim Mettermaier to win the 200 and 400 medley relays, both with state qualifying times.
The Hornets boys and girls travel to Triton on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
