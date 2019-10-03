Field Hockey
North Reading 2 Manchester Essex 0
Manchester Essex (7-1-2) was hit with its first loss of the season and snaps a 79 game unbeaten streak in Cape Ann League play dating all the way back to 2014. The Hornets went 67-0-12 during that timespan.
The team is back in action on Tuesday at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.).
Golf
Triton 141 Rockport 135
Rockport (5-5) played really well on Thursday at Rockport Golf Club, but ran into the best team in the Cape Ann League.
Jake Engel led the way for Rockport with 27 points, Jacob English and Jay Jarrett had 24, Will Cahill 22 and Bowen Slingluff and Ethan Anderson scored 20 points each.
Rockport hosts Pentucket on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 117 Georgetown 99
The Hornets improve to 7-2 on the year and remain in first place in the CAL Baker Division. The team is back in action on Wednesday for the Old Cape Ann Classic against both Rockport and Ipswich at Ipswich Country Club (3:30 p.m.).
Cross Country
Amesbury 24 Manchester Essex 31 (Boys)
The Hornets boys were hit with their first dual meet loss of the season, falling to 2-1.
Freshman Marco Bussone got his first varsity win, beating the top Amesbury runner by 35 seconds. Colin Harrison, Eli Heanue, Logan Cooper and Max Kirk also scored points for Manchester Essex.
Amesbury 15 Manchester Essex 50 (Girls)
The Hornets girls ran into a tough Amesbury squad and were swept. Jane Whitten, Olivia Ford, Olivia Turner, Vanessa Gregory and Althea Hurd all scored points for the Hornets.
The Manchester Essex boys and girls return to action on Tuesday at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
