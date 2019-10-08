Boys Soccer
Rockport 2 Georgetown 1
The Vikings (7-3-3) move to within one point of a state tournament berth with the win on the road Tuesday. The win avenges a September loss to the Royals at Rockport HS.
Ivo Allen was the hero as he scored both goals, the winner coming with two minutes to play off of a long throw in from Austin Matus.
His first goal was also off of a long throw in from Matus in the first half to give Rockport a 1-0 lead.
Dillon VanDerPool, Adam Ramsden, Benin Murdoch and Mike Nocella played well in the midfield. Camden Wheeler was strong in net.
The Vikings can clinch a postseason berth on with a win or a tie against Amesbury at home on Thursday (4:15 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Salem 2 Gloucester 1
Lila Olson scored the goal for Gloucester in Monday night’s road game.
The Fishermen travel to Marblehead on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
Amesbury 1 Manchester Essex 0
In a battle of the top two teams in the Cape Ann League Baker Division, the Indians scored with under 30 seconds to go to snatch the win. The result was a big one as Amesbury now has a four point lead over the Hornets (6-3-4, 5-3-4 in CAL) with four league games to play for both teams.
Manchester Essex can clinch a state tournament berth with a win on Thursday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Newburyport 4 Rockport 0
The Vikings fall to 2-7-3 with the loss.
The Clippers scored three times in the first half and Rockport could not recover.
Tess Campbell, Lucy Twombly and Taylor Frost played well for the Vikings, who travel to Georgetown on Thursday (6:30 p.m.).
Golf
Rockport 105 Amesbury 95
The Vikings move to 7-5 on the season and clinch a spot in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
Jack Cahill was the top scorer in the match with 25 points with his brother Will Cahill right behind him with 20 points. Bowen Slingluff also played well with 19 points.
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Wednesday at Ipswich Country Club in the Old Cape Ann Classic against both Manchester Essex and Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
