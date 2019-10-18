Boys Soccer
Rockport 0 Essex Tech 0
The Vikings (7-4-4) did not pick up the win they wanted, but they got the point they needed to wrap up a state tournament berth with the draw on the road against the Commonwealth Athletic Conference frontrunners and now fellow Division 4 North state tournament qualifier.
Camden Wheeler earned the shutout in goal as Rockport became the first team to shut out a high powered Essex Tech offense this season. Frew Rowen played well on the offensive side of the field.
The Vikings travel to Ipswich on Monday (3:45 p.m.).
Gloucester 3 Salem 1
The Fishermen picked up the win on the road Friday, avenging a loss to Salem last week to move to 7-5-2 on the season.
Anthony Suazo scored twice to lead the charge with Robert Mugabe adding a goal. Emanuel Ishimwe and Jack Patten led the defense.
The Fishermen host Swampscott on Monday night (6:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
North Reading 5 Rockport 2
The Vikings played well against their Cape Ann League Kinney Division opponents, trailing 2-1 at the break and turning in one of their best offensive performances of the season. North Reading, however, broke the game open with four goals in the second half.
Colleen Murphy and Taylor Frost scored the Rockport goals. Lucy Twombly played well on the left wing and Tess Campbell was strong in the midfield.
The Vikings travel to Everett on Saturday (7:15 p.m.).
