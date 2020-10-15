Boys Soccer
North Reading 2 Rockport 1
The Vikings (2-1-1) were hit with their first defeat of the season on the road Wednesday.
Rockport got off to a slow start as North Reading scored twice in the first quarter. The Vikings turned it around the rest of the way, but could not get the equalizer.
Sam Lamond had the Rockport goal with an assist from Austin Matus, who played well on the back line. Mike Nocella, Benan Murdock, Mike Trupiano and Frew Rowen all played well for the Vikings, who return to action on Saturday at home against Triton (12:30 p.m.).
Golf
Manchester Essex 146 Triton 130
The Hornets move to 7-3 with the win at home on Wednesday. Co-captains Sean O’Neill and Charlie Gendron led the way with 31 points each.
The team travels to Rockport on Friday (3:30 p.m.).